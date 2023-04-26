Juvenile Aims To Turn Up The Heat As Weatherman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Juvenile did the weather and talked about his busy year during an appearance on the local news in his hometown of New Orleans.

Juvenile enjoyed his opportunity to be a weatherman for a local news station.

The multi-platinum selling rapper did the weather when he stopped by NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans on Wednesday (April 26). Juvenile joked about taking chief meteorologist Margaret Orr’s job on Instagram Stories.

“IT WAS HOT AT @WDSU6 TODAY!” he wrote. “I’M COMING FOR YA @MARGARETORRWDSU.”

Juvenile appeared on WDSU to promote his new alcohol Juvie Juice and discuss the campaign to get him on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. He credited the man who runs his social media with sparking the conversation that resulted in him booking a Tiny Desk Concert.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to be on Tiny Desk and perform,” Juvenile said. “And let the people actually see me with a live band, finally, on a national stage.”

Juvenile told WDSU his Tiny Desk Concert drops in June, but fans don’t have to wait until then to see him perform with a live band. He’ll be joined by a band for his performance at the Bayou Boogaloo Festival in May.

Later this year, Juvenile will link up with LL Cool J and a star-studded lineup on The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour. Juvie also intends to re-release his classic album 400 Degreez to celebrate its 25th anniversary.