Kanye West Reacts To Concerns Over Alleged Nitrous Oxide Abuse  

Kanye West took to social media to react to reports from concerned insiders claiming he has resumed using nitrous oxide.

Kanye West is reacting to claims that he has relapsed into using nitrous oxide after multiple sources expressed concern over his mental state.

On Thursday evening (February 20), reports surfaced alleging that the rapper and fashion mogul has once again been abusing the substance, commonly known as “laughing gas.”

However, sources close to West insist that the rumors are exaggerated, while Ye himself appears unbothered by the latest wave of scrutiny.

He fired off a couple of tweets downplaying the sources’ claims and laughing off the rumors.

West even poked fun at a longtime collaborator, Mike Dean, reposting a tweet implying the producer is also hooked on nitrous. The post included a screenshot from a video Dean shared in November, seemingly taken before a medical procedure.

Doubling down, he also dropped off a trio of laughing emojis to a fan joking about nitrous use.

Disturbingly, the fan had replied to a tweet from West questioning how to “apply to become a Nazi” in 2025.

Insiders Express Concern Over Kanye West’s Allege Nitrous Abuse

Earlier on Thursday, the New York Post reported that sources claim Kanye West’s alleged use of nitrous oxide intensified since returning to Los Angeles, with one friend stating, “When he got back to LA he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed.”

According to insiders, his nitrous use has strained his relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori, and worsened his erratic behavior. One source said, “The nitrous took over in Los Angeles,” adding that after a Grammy party on Feb. 2, West’s behavior escalated in ways he avoided while in Japan.

Another source described his nitrous use as “medication.” The explained, “There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown. When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants.”

The source further compared West’s behavior to a “cultural Tourettes experience,” saying, “His entire life is a video game.”

Kanye West’s alleged use of nitrous oxide gained public attention in 2024 when his former chief of staff accused Dr. Thomas Connelly, a celebrity dentist, of supplying West with the substance for recreational use.