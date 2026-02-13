Kanye West Real Estate Purge Continues With Belgium Sale

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye West sold his gutted Belgium loft at Axel Vervoordt’s Kanaal complex, continuing his real estate selloff.

Kanye West just closed another chapter in his ongoing real estate purge. The rapper found a buyer for his completely gutted Belgium loft at the prestigious Kanaal complex near Antwerp.

The 2,260-square-foot apartment went under contract fast after hitting the market late last year, according to The Robb Report.

West bought the place in 2021 and spent time there working with designer Axel Vervoordt. But true to form, he stripped it down to bare concrete walls before selling.

This Belgium sale marks the latest move in the West’s systematic property selloff since losing its Adidas partnership in October 2022. The antisemitic comments that cost him his Yeezy deal also triggered a massive financial hit. Forbes dropped him from their billionaire list after Adidas cut ties.

But West kept buying and selling real estate even after the corporate fallout. In 2025, he offloaded his Hidden Hills property for $4.25 million.

He sold his Malibu mansion for $21 million in 2024, after buying it for $57.3 million in 2021. In 2023, he sold his second Wyoming ranch back to its original owners for $14 million.

The numbers tell a clear story. West lost $36 million on the Malibu house alone after gutting the Tadao Ando-designed masterpiece. The Hidden Hills flip cost him $250,000.

His Wyoming ranches, once envisioned as creative campuses, were sold back to their original owners.

Despite the corporate boycotts, West never stopped creating. He released music independently and launched clothing lines without major brand partnerships.

The man who built Yeezy into a billion-dollar empire proved he could operate outside the system.

Now he’s gearing up for a comeback. West signed with independent music company Gamma and set a March 20 release date for his Bully album.

The timing connects to his recent Wall Street Journal apology. In January 2026, West bought a full-page ad to apologize for his antisemitic behavior.

He blamed a four-month manic episode in 2025 and said his wife convinced him to get help for bipolar disorder.

“I’m not a Nazi, I love Jewish people,” West wrote in the 750-word apology. He attributed his past actions to an undiagnosed brain injury from his 2002 car crash, combined with bipolar type-one disorder.