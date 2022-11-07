Kid Cudi Reveals How Many More Albums He Has On His Current Record Deal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#KidCudi provides an update on the future of his music career.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi returned in September with his eighth studio LP Entergalactic. The album arrived as a musical accompaniment to the Netflix animated special of the same name.

While promoting his latest project, Kid Cudi informed his fans that he could be ready to step away from making music. Previously, he admitted being “bored of making albums” inspired the creation of Entergalactic.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think I want to be done with it. I think [about] closing the chapter on Kid Cudi,” said Mescudi in September.

The 38-year-old entertainer took to Twitter over the weekend to provide more details about his music career. Apparently, Kid Cudi is on the verge of parting ways with Republic Records.

Kid Cudi Teases Singles As Hold-Overs Until His Next Body Of Work

“I’m doin 1 more album and then I’m done [with] my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Won’t be next year. Keep u posted,” tweeted Cudi on Sunday.

He also added, “This is for all my fans that have been ridin [with] me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs I’ve teased I’ll [probably] put out as singles here and there to hold [you] over.”

Entergalactic landed nearly two years after Kid Cudi dropped 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. His album catalog also includes 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day and 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.

Cudi’s other solo LPs Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, and Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ came out between 2013 and 2016. The former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate also partnered with Kanye West for Kids See Ghosts in 2018.

Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 6, 2022