Klay Thompson Goes Overboard: Renames Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson stamped his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion into nautical history by renaming his boat the “S.S. Stallion” during a recent West Coast getaway, a move that’s fueling buzz about how serious things have gotten between the NBA star and the Grammy-winning rapper.

The Dallas Mavericks guard casually revealed the tribute in an Instagram photo dump from his coastal road trip, captioned “West coastin’.” Among the scenic shots was a clear image of his boat’s stern, freshly labeled “S.S. Stallion” with “Houston, Texas” printed below, an unmistakable nod to Megan’s hometown.

Meg was standing on the boat in brown boots and fitted jeans, her back turned to the camera.

The timing of the reveal is worth noting as well. Megan recently dropped a new single where she referenced Klay’s “stroke game,” and now he’s returning the public affection by putting her name on his boat.

The romantic gesture comes as the couple’s relationship continues to escalate. The pair only went public with their relationship in July, but they’ve been making big moves ever since.

Last month, the rapper posted an image that many believed proved she and Klay Thompson had bought a home together in California and had already moved in.

Another milestone came over Thanksgiving when Megan cooked dinner for Klay’s entire family. She even posted a behind-the-scenes look at her prep work.

While their relationship seems to be thriving, not everyone has been supportive. On a recent episode of the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin” podcast, former NBA players Jason Williams and Patrick Beverley made crude remarks, blaming Megan for Klay’s shooting slump this season.

Klay called the remarks “disgusting” and defended Megan against what many saw as baseless, sexist criticism.

From sharing a home to holiday dinners and now a boat that bears her name, Klay and Megan appear to be fully invested in their relationship.