Kneecap Cancels U.S. Tour Due To Court Hearing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kneecap canceled their October U.S. tour after Mo Chara’s court date in London was scheduled too close to the first show.

Kneecap pulled the plug on their fully booked U.S. tour this October as Mo Chara, one-third of the Irish Hip-Hop group, prepares to face a terrorism-related court hearing in London tied to an alleged flag display.

The Belfast-based trio announced Monday (August 25) that they were forced to cancel all 15 dates of their American run, citing the timing of Chara’s legal proceedings.

His next hearing is scheduled for September 26, just days before the tour was set to begin.

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour,” the group said in a statement, “we have to cancel all 15 tour dates in October.”

Chara was charged in May by UK authorities after he was accused of showing a Hezbollah flag during a November 2023 performance in London.

The group has rejected the allegation, saying the video footage was misrepresented.

They added that the clip is being “exploited and weaponised” and emphasized that Kneecap has “never supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

The group expressed disappointment over the cancellation, saying, “With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver.”

Still, they remain confident about the outcome of the case.

“But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”

A chief magistrate will determine on September 26 whether Chara will stand trial.