LaKeith Stanfield To Omarion: You’re Ruining Christmas For Everybody

The ‘Atlanta’ star jokingly blames the singer for the latest coronavirus outbreak.

R&B performer Omarion has been the butt of a lot of jokes lately. The B2K founding member’s name sounding somewhat similar to the COVID-19 Omicron variant is enough to even make him the target of actor LaKeith Stanfield.

Yesterday, LaKeith Stanfield shared a screenshot of an Instagram direct message he sent to Omarion. The DM was a tongue-in-cheek jab at the 37-year-old “Ice Box” singer.

“[You’re] ruining Christmas for everybody smh,” wrote LaKeith Stanfield about Omarion. In the caption, Stanfield added, “I’m weak I wonder if he’s gonna respond.”

It’s not clear if Omarion actually responded to LaKeith Stanfield in the DMs, but the Grammy-nominated vocalist has addressed the Internet’s obsession with tying him to the Omicron variant. He posted his own message on IG last week.

“I can’t stand y’all. 😂😂. Happy holidays. Sea moss up. 🌱Base up. [Sunlight] up. Sending love & healing energy to all. ❤️‍🔥🎯✨. #omicron not #Omarion 🧘🏾‍♂️✨🙅🏾‍♂️🦠🥷🏾🔪,” shared Omarion.

Meanwhile, LaKeith Stanfield is preparing for the return of the Atlanta television series in 2022. The FX network announced the Hip Hop-themed show’s third season will premiere on March 2. Atlanta also stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz.