Latto Claps Back At Troll’s Tweet About Her Panties

Find out what the Grammy nominee had to say to an online agitator.

Atlanta-bred rapper Latto is known to fire off at her detractors on social media. Over the weekend, the “Big Energy” hitmaker responded to one Twitter user’s attempt to shame her over clothes.

“Can’t afford new panties?” wrote the @extraathique account. The derogatory tweet included two photos of Latto apparently wearing the same pair of leopard-print underwear.

Latto saw the tweet about her panties and clapped back at the online troll. The 777 album creator responded with a quote-tweet that read, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.”

That tweet picked up more than 5,000 retweets and 76,000 likes off 7.9 million impressions. In addition, over 1,000 people commented about the exchange under her post.

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

Last year, Latto got into a Twitter spat with fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj. The feud stemmed from Minaj’s frustration over “Big Energy” being in contention for Grammys in rap categories.

Latto recently dropped a freestyle over SZA’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack” production. Many listeners believed the track contained disses directed at Minaj and “Munch (Feelin’ U)” performer Ice Spice.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards takes place on February 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Latto heads into the ceremony with two nominations – Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best New Artist.