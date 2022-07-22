Latto Explains Why She Loves Rapping About Sex

Latto wants the world to know she likes talking about sex in her music.
Overnight, Latto took to Twitter to share some of her thoughts with her 2 million followers. The RCA recording artist offered an explanation of why she enjoys rhyming about sexual topics.
“Truth is I love rapping about sex it makes me feel so powerful and liberated and SEXY 🤷♀️,” tweeted Latto on Friday morning. She added, “But when I do yall say that’s all I rap about lol even tho I have a million other songs where I don’t.”
Back in 2019, Hip Hop legend Jermaine Dupri sparked controversy when he complained about female rappers’ sexual lyrics. Grammy winner Cardi B clapped back at JD by suggesting it’s the fans who want content about sex.
Cardi B’s sexually-explicit song “WAP” featuring Megan The Stallion arrived the following year. Latto made a cameo appearance in the “WAP” video which has amassed more than 467 million views on YouTube.
Latto is experiencing a breakout year in 2022. The 777 album creator scored her first Top 5 hit on the Hot 100 chart with her “Big Energy” single. She also won Best New Artist at the BET Awards.
The 23-year-old southerner recently released a new song titled “Pxssy.” An age-restricted music video for the politically-tinged track about gender roles and misogyny arrived on YouTube as well.