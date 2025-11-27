EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk May Be In Trouble After Accused Hitman Caught Blabbing To Informant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk faces new trouble after an accused hitman told an informant he killed Stephon Mack to collect a bounty tied to Durk.

Lil Durk faces a new legal headache after an accused hitman spilled detailed claims to a jailhouse informant about a bounty tied to the 2022 killing of Stephon Mack in Chicago.

The statements raise fresh questions inside a federal case that already has the rapper held without bond on a separate murder-for-hire charge.

Prosecutors say the trouble began when Preston Powell, known as Marley, and co-defendant Anthony Montgomery-Wilson were linked to Mack’s shooting outside the Youth Peace Center on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The alleged motive behind the hit ties directly back to Chicago street tension. Mack was accused of being involved in the killing of Durk’s brother, D-Thang, who was shot outside a Harvey nightclub in June 2021.

Powell is set to be tried first, and the government is pushing to use Montgomery-Wilson’s statements in that trial because those statements include a direct claim that a bounty was offered for Mack’s death by “Individual A,” a figure widely believed to be Lil Durk.

Montgomery-Wilson’s arrest in February 2022 opened the door to the evidence now at the center of the courtroom fight. Illinois State Police picked him up on a stolen car case, searched his recently activated phone, and found text messages with Powell on February 10 about collecting payment from “otf” on February 17.

That same week, Individual A was in Chicago filming a podcast interview, which was later posted on YouTube. Digital files recovered from Montgomery-Wilson’s phone place him at the location where that interview was recorded.

By the early hours of February 18, Montgomery-Wilson sent more messages to contacts as the alleged payout date approached.

Less than two weeks later, a Facebook Story surfaced on his account, showing him holding cash while an OTF song played, with the lyrics flashing across the screen. Prosecutors view the post as bragging and point to it as evidence of motive and connection.

The FBI escalated its strategy once Montgomery-Wilson entered IDOC custody. Agents arranged for a confidential source to share a cell with him, so they could record their conversations.

In those recordings, Montgomery-Wilson told the CS that he and Powell killed Mack, whom he called Youngin, to collect the bounty. He also said a Risky Road gang member served as the inside source who located Mack and kept in phone contact with Powell during the day of the shooting.

Phone records confirm Powell communicated with a suspected Risky Road member who was present at the Youth Peace Center when Mack was killed.

Durk remains jailed in Florida on a separate federal murder-for-hire case, accusing him of ordering a retaliatory hit that led to the death of Lul Pab in 2022.

He pleaded not guilty and has a trial starting in January 2026.