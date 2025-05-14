EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Makes Third Attempt At Bond In New Request For Different Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk filed a new motion on May 14 asking a District Judge to reconsider his bond after two previous denials left him behind bars.

Lil Durk is making a third push for bond in his federal murder-for-hire case, asking a new judge to reconsider his continued detention.

On Wednesday (May 14), attorney Christy O’Connor filed an “Application for Review or Reconsideration of Order Setting Conditions of Release or Detention” on behalf of Lil Durk.

The filing requests a hearing before a District Judge to challenge a previous ruling by Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue, who denied bond on May 8. Unlike magistrate judges, who handle preliminary matters, district judges have broader authority and can overrule earlier decisions.

Lil Durk has been in custody since October 2024, facing federal charges tied to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors claim he financed a deadly ambush in August 2022 that killed Lul Pab, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo. Authorities believe the attack was retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

At the May 8 hearing, Durk’s legal team presented a revised bond package worth over $2 million.

It included $900,000 in real estate, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records and $150,000 from a business associate. The proposal also offered 24/7 private security, electronic monitoring and full court supervision.

Despite the offer, Judge Donahue denied Lil Durk’s release, citing concerns over public safety and Durk’s alleged ties to violence. The judge also noted Durk’s international travel plans after his co-defendants were arrested.

He previously sought bond in December 2024, but that request was also denied. Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.