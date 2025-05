Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In February, 50 Cent claimed he sent Lil Meech to rehab, but their relationship has only continued to deteriorate.

Months after 50 Cent publicly accused Lil Meech of having a drug problem, the Black Mafia Family actor has addressed the allegations in a brief interaction with TMZ. When asked about 50 Cent’s claims, he replied, “Where I’m from everybody needs rehab”—not exactly a denial.

Taking note of Meech’s comments, 50 Cent re-shared the clip to his Instagram account on Sunday (May 4) and called him out for basically lying about his “street cred.” He wrote in the caption, “He from private school, never been in the street. MeMe gotta stop using the drugs, it’s to dangerous out here! HE MUST DIDN’T HEAR THEM SAY CUT @50centaction.”

Like 50 Cent, several people in the comment section thought Lil Meech appeared high in the clip, adding remarks like, “Damn he look burnt out fr” and “Tbh them kids in private school be strung tf out.”

50 Cent initially made the allegation against Lil Meech in February and claimed he had to send him to rehab while he was still working on the popular STARZ series.

“I thought about it,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew.

“People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as fck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the fck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns.”

50 Cent later shared a photo of Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair, soundtracked by the Amy Winehouse hit “Rehab.” He added in the caption, “Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK.”

The television mogul’s comments only widened the rift between 50 Cent and Big Meech. The tension between them started after Big Meech aligned himself with 50 Cent’s longtime rival, Rick Ross, for a “Welcome Home” concert following his prison release. Although the show wound up getting canceled, the bad blood continues to boil.