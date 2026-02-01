Lil Rod Says He Isn’t Done With Diddy Yet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Rod told reporters at a Grammy event that his legal fight against imprisoned Diddy continues despite partial dismissals.

Lil Rod has made his position clear: the music producer isn’t backing down from his legal fight against Diddy.

“The fight is still on,” Lil Rod told The Mirror US at the ASCAP brunch in Los Angeles on January 30. “There are still charges pending against him, and some of those charges we do plan on bringing back.”

Lil Rod filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024. He accused the Hip-Hop mogul of sexual harassment, drugging and assault during production of the Love album from 2022 to 2023.

A federal judge dismissed five of Lil Rod’s nine claims in March 2025. But key allegations survived. Sexual assault claims against Diddy and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, can move forward. Trafficking and premises liability allegations also remain active.

“Right now the case is in discovery,” Lil Rod explained. “You can Google and search around.”

Diddy sits in federal prison serving a four-year sentence. He was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation for prostitution purposes. The jury acquitted him on more serious sex trafficking charges.

Lil Rod called Diddy’s imprisonment overdue justice.

“It’s a start,” he said. “He’s escaped a lot for many decades and this is the first time he’s actually sat behind bars and answered to anything.”

The producer believes people should feel satisfied with the current outcome. “So I think we all should be at least a little satisfied with that for the moment,” Lil Rod added.

Lil Rod said his connection to Diddy was strictly professional. He worked as a videographer and producer on the Love album during the alleged incidents.

The original lawsuit named multiple defendants. Justin Combs, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and former Motown CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam were also included.

Judge J. Paul Oetken later dropped some defendants from the case.

Lil Rod has moved beyond the legal battle to focus on new projects. “My book is getting ready to release real soon, in the first quarter,” he revealed at the Grammy event.

The producer also announced multiple upcoming releases. “And my album, also a documentary, and I have a few movie scores that I’m working on presently,” Jones said.

He promised that fans will see significant output soon. “You can expect to see a lot in the next three to six months,” Lil Rod confirmed.