Another day, another social media outrage. As Coachella Weekend 2 kicked off Friday (April 19), some of Lil Uzi Vert’s fans were left perplexed by the rapper’s choice of attire during the set.

Rocking a red leather crop top with puffy shoulders, belly button ring, matching red pants and a white Kelly Berkin bag, Lil Uzi Vert danced seductively for the crowd and, in the process, raised a few eyebrows—especially when he started “vogueing” à la Madonna circa 1990. Shortly after the performance concluded, Twitter (X) blew up with reactions to Vert’s outfit.

Comments like “I miss 2016 Lil Uzi vert like WTF is this” and “Someone has to explain to me what Lil Uzi Vert is doing at Coachella right now?! What is happening?!” Another fan noted, “This new trend of rap is making men weak. First it was all about drugs sex and violence. Then it was satanic imagery. And now it’s feminizing us. When will you all wake up?”

But evidently Lil Uzi Vert has a strong fanbase. Several of Uzi’s fans flooded Twitter (X) with positivity, saying things like, “[THEY] SUCH A BADDIE!” and “HE DID GOOD!” Still, there seemed to be more people who were disturbed than impressed. “The industry fell off,” one person wrote, while another wrote, “That’s not right what lil uzi vert doing bra that’s gay as hell.”

Of course it wasn’t long before 50 Cent caught wind of Lil Uzi Vert’s antics. He shared a headline that read, “Lil Uzi A City Girl: Onstage w/ His Nails Painted & Carrying a Purse!” He wrote in the caption, “Something in the water? What makes you do that, bro?”

Styles P added his two cents as well, writing on Instagram, “Rap game gets weirder by the week. I’m a cool weirdo but it’s the weird weirdo s### going on so I’m lost. It’s some type of agenda going on and they ain’t fill me in on it!!!” He added, “imm just gonna stay outta the way and stay golden!”

Lil Uzi Vert likely isn’t sweating the negative attention and, most likely, hanging out girlfriend JT while counting his Coachella cash.