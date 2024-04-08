Lil Uzi Vert Sells His Mansion For Millions Of Dollars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert found a buyer for their California mansion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper sold their Bell Canyon house for $4.35 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bath mansion hit the market in 2023. Lil Uzi Vert was looking to sell it for roughly $6 million. They settled for $4.35 million more than five months after listing it for sale.

Lil Uzi Vert purchased the mansion for $4.4 million in 2021. The mansion sale was a positive development for Lil Uzi Vert, who avoided drama as of late unlike their girlfriend JT. Last week, the City Girls member became embroiled in a beef with GloRilla, trading insults on social media.

JT and GloRilla’s issues stemmed from a rumor about the two fighting. JT denied getting slapped and claimed GloRilla “played into” the rumor. JT called GloRilla “corny” for not debunking it sooner.

“Ho shut yo dumb ass up & fix dem uglass wigs,” GloRilla responded in a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I said it ain’t no beef ho you da one with da secret animosity.”

JT fired back, “Ugly wigs? B#### is you dumb hoe? you’ll NEVER in your life be this raw hoe I been had fake tittys off care credit, I been that b#### you just getting training wheels! B#### you said MY name! Air mattress brain!!!!!!”

GloRilla deleted most of her JT disses after the two went back and forth on social media. JT pulled no punches, standing by her words in the online clash.

“B#### your UGLY NO sex appeal got dragged for trying to be seductive at the awards crying to your label cause you was tired of crump dancing!” JT wrote. “You are a Glock toating pit pull that need to stay in her G fazos your not a Cinderella hell your not even a step sister, b####!”

Read more about the feud here.