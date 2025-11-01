Lil Wayne Hospitalized Before Cash Money Verzuz According To B.G.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper revealed Lil Wayne missed Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz due to illness, had to cancel concert same night and visit hospital.

B.G. set the record straight about why Lil Wayne was nowhere to be found during the highly anticipated Cash Money versus No Limit Verzuz battle at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 26.

The Hot Boys rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club to address speculation surrounding Wayne’s absence from the massive rap showdown that had fans buzzing across social media. According to B.G., health issues kept the Young Money boss away from the stage.

“I talked to Wayne yesterday, man,” B.G. told Charlamagne Tha God during the interview. “And I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz. Shorty wasn’t feeling good. He had a concert the same night. And he canceled that as well.”

The New Orleans native revealed that Swizz Beatz was particularly disappointed by Wayne’s last-minute withdrawal, especially since the Verzuz co-founder had specifically organized the event with Wayne’s participation in mind.

“Swizz was even hurt behind it. Because for real, for real, that’s the reason Swizz pulled the trigger on it. Because Wayne agreed,” B.G. explained. “Shorty… He got muscle. But yeah, man, I think it was [that] shorty wasn’t feeling good. He definitely was supposed to be there.”

B.G. went on to share more details about Wayne’s condition, stating that the rapper had to seek medical attention. “He told me that he wasn’t feeling good and he had to go to the hospital or something like that. People be thinking that it was whatever, whatever, whatever. But at the end of the day, like I told him, man, we ain’t spring chickens no more.”

The Cash Money veteran emphasized the importance of prioritizing health over business, especially given Wayne’s decades-long career. “You got to make sure your health… Get your rest, you been running 35 years strong.”

When asked about Wayne’s potential involvement in an upcoming Cash Money and No Limit tour, B.G. remained diplomatic but hopeful. “I mean… I can’t answer that, I really can’t answer that,” he replied. “Shorty be on what shorty be on. I would love to see him out there with us and on the tour.”

However, B.G. acknowledged the financial realities that might influence Wayne’s decision-making. “I don’t think, you know, that shorty would turn down the bag that’s on the table. But then, you know they already rich forever. I’m playing catch-up, you know what I’m saying? We’ll see.”

The Verzuz battle proceeded without Wayne, featuring performances from Cash Money artists including Birdman, B.G. and Juvenile facing off against No Limit legends. The event was particularly notable as it marked Verzuz’s return after a three-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Cash Money camp continues to deal with internal drama involving Turk, who has filed a lawsuit against the 30th anniversary tour promoters and agents, with Birdman publicly calling him out during the Verzuz performance.