Mariah Carey Addresses Her Two Left Feet With Brutal Honesty

Mariah Carey addressed criticism of her dancing during a TV appearance and admitted she never learned choreography.

Mariah Carey addressed the backlash over her stage presence and dancing at the MTV Video Music Awards during a Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, brushing off the long-running critique with her trademark humor and honesty.

The five-time Grammy winner was asked by host Andy Cohen about the chatter surrounding her choreography—or lack thereof—following her medley performance at the VMAs, where she received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. Carey didn’t dodge the question.

“From when I first started, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how I’m gonna do this because really I have no idea what this dancing thing is,’” she said. “I don’t know what it is. I still don’t, you know. There’s little moments in the ‘Honey’ video or ‘Heartbreaker,’ little stuff, (but) it’s no Ginger and Rogers. It’s just something I was never taught and was kind of traumatised about as a kid.”

Her remarks came weeks after social media users pounced on her performance, accusing her of doing the “bare minimum” and joking that she was “giving absolutely nothing.” One viewer quipped, “Mariah Carey is saving her energy for Christmas and that’s okay.”

The criticism wasn’t limited to the VMAs. In June, Carey’s appearance at the BET Awards also drew negative attention. Her performance of “Type Dangerous” was labeled dull by some viewers, with one calling her “the most boring entertainer I’ve ever seen.”

Despite the noise, Carey’s legacy remains firmly intact. The singer has sold over 200 million records worldwide and is often credited with redefining pop and R&B in the ’90s.

But when it comes to choreography, she’s made it clear—she’s never claimed to be Misty Copeland.