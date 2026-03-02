Ma$e and Cam’ron Slam Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Plans

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ma$e and Cam’ron criticized the announced Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch during their podcast, questioning both fighters’ current abilities.

Hip-Hop legends Ma$e and Cam’ron delivered their unfiltered takes on the announced September rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during their latest It Is What It Is podcast episode.

The Harlem duo expressed serious reservations about the upcoming September 19, 2026, showdown at the Las Vegas Sphere, which will stream live on Netflix.

Ma$e didn’t hold back his concerns about the Filipino boxing icon’s recent performances.

“I really don’t like to even talk about this, you know,” Ma$e said in a YouTube video. “Um, Manny Pacquiao in his last outing didn’t look um like the Manny Pacquiao of old. So, this is not something I’m looking forward to.”

The former Bad Boy Records rapper compared aging athletes returning from retirement to Michael Jordan’s later career phases.

“I think once you retire there’s a separation of the greatest period of your life, right?” Ma$e explained. “And then there’s this um this continuence. It’s almost like a continuence. It’s like seeing Jordan out there in 45. We know that’s not 23.”

Cam’ron echoed his co-host’s skepticism about the highly anticipated rematch, particularly given their disappointment with the fighters’ 2015 encounter.

“I didn’t want to see the first fight. I don’t think this fight would be better than the first fight,” Cam’ron stated. “But if Floyd, like I said, we both agreed that we don’t necessarily want to see Floyd fight. But if he’s going to fight, this isn’t one of the fights that I would want to see.”

The Dipset founder acknowledged Mayweather’s selective approach to comeback fights, referencing the boxer’s previous return against Juan Manuel Marquez.k

“Floyd retired, then Marquez called him up,” Cam’ron recalled. “Like, ‘Oh, what? Bet I ain’t doing nothing. I’ll come mess him up real quick.’ But it was a good time.”

Both hosts expressed concerns about legacy preservation for aging combat sports legends, particularly when financial motivations appear to drive comeback decisions.

The rematch announcement comes more than 11 years after their initial meeting, which generated record-breaking pay-per-view numbers despite widespread criticism of the fight’s entertainment value.

Netflix’s involvement represents a significant shift in boxing distribution, following the streaming platform’s successful Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson event that attracted 108 million global viewers.

The Sphere venue adds another layer of spectacle to the proceedings, marking the second major combat sports event at the $2.3 billion entertainment complex.

Mayweather, now 49, hasn’t competed professionally since defeating Conor McGregor in August 2017, while Pacquiao has remained more active with eight fights since their first encounter.

The Filipino senator’s most recent professional bout resulted in a majority draw against Mario Barrios in July 2025.