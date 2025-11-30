Masika Kalysha Dragged For Dating Hood Trophy Bino A Week After Burying Her Husband

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Masika Kalysha is facing intense social media backlash for dating Hood Trophy Bino on the heels of the death of her estranged husband.

Masika Kalysha has been catching hell on social media for three straight days after going public with her new relationship with rapper Hood Trophy Bino, just weeks after her estranged husband, Jamar Champ, died in a tragic freeway crash.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, who previously dated Fetty Wap and shares a daughter with him, found herself in the crosshairs of public opinion when videos surfaced showing her getting cozy with Hood Trophy Bino.

What’s got people really heated is the timing. Champ’s death happened just weeks ago, and Masika was posting emotional funeral photos with captions like “Grief is the loudest silent echo” before quickly moving on with Bino.

“Today is the 2nd worse day of my life. I can’t believe I’m laying my husband to rest today. I haven’t taken a single breath since you took your last. How am I supposed to do this without you? You took my heart with you. This changed me. I will never look at life the same,” Masika Kalysha said.

Adding another layer to this mess is Hood Trophy Bino’s recent messy breakup with Chrisean Rock. The rapper, who publicly declared Masika “the love of my life,” was just linked to the controversial reality star before switching up to Masika. Talk about moving fast in these Hip-Hop streets.

Here’s the thing, though. Masika and Jamar were estranged at the time of his death. They weren’t together; they were just co-parenting their daughter, Amari.

But that detail seems to have been lost on the internet mob that’s been dragging her relentlessly. She’s been in the game long enough to know how brutal social media can be, but this backlash seems particularly intense.

The comments on her posts have been ruthless.

“I’m sorry, Masika is going straight to hell,” one user said. Another added: “I really felt bad that masika lost her husband in a terrible car accident for her to be right back outside with Chrisesns ex Bino.”

Others are calling her out for not waiting longer out of respect for Champ’s memory. The whole situation has turned into a social media circus with everyone having an opinion about how long someone should grieve.

The reality is that grief looks different for everyone and estranged relationships complicate things even more. But try explaining that to Twitter fingers and Instagram comments sections that have already made up their minds.

If you want to see just how brutal social media can be, check out some of the worst posts dragging Masika right now.

Masika has always been a wh*re. She's just going what she does 😂😂 https://t.co/zJIt1rxt1o — MJs Nose Job (@ewwww2345) November 30, 2025

Masika can say whatever what she doing still wild. Omg. — Prisca (@JustPrisca) November 30, 2025

Masika such a bird to me. Such bird behavior for real!! — Robbin💋 (@robbin_25) November 30, 2025

Now Masika wtf the damn dirt didn’t settle yet — cherell jones (@Cherell_Renee) November 30, 2025