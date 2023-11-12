Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion says shooting her first movie with no problem – she even learned or choreography on set!

Megan Thee Stallion laughed “the whole time” while shooting her new movie “D####: The Musical.”

Megan made her movie debut in the musical as Gloria, the boss of two business rivals who discover they are twins and plot to get their divorced parents back together.



In an interview, Megan Thee Stallion, who has a musical number in the movie, described the set as “the easiest (she’s) ever been on.”



“It was so insane. It’s a real movie. This not like a music video. So this is not a short day. I literally learned the choreography the day before, and shot it the next day. And I learned the choreography on the set, and then just shot it the next day,” she said of her musical number.

Reflecting on the whole production, she added, “But everybody that worked there, everybody who was a dancer, everybody who was in production (were) so nice. It was the easiest set that I’ve ever been on. We were laughing the whole time, and the experience was great. If there’s a lot of musicals I like, I would do it 50 more times.”



While the movie musical marks the 28-year-old’s first film role, Megan Thee Stallion has previously appeared in TV shows such as “P-Valley,” “Good Girls” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”



“D####: The Musical,” which features Megan’s song “Out Alpha the Alpha,” stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson as the twins and Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally as their divorced parents.