EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned For Refusing To Explain Crazy Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion pushed for court sanctions after Tory Lanez ignored a judge’s order to explain his disruptive deposition behavior in a defamation case.

Megan Thee Stallion is urging a Florida federal judge to penalize Tory Lanez after he failed to explain his erratic conduct during a court-ordered deposition in her ongoing defamation lawsuit.

Megan’s attorneys have asked the judge to impose sanctions on Lanez for ignoring an April 17 order that required him to justify why he should not be held in contempt. The order followed a deposition on April 9 that quickly unraveled into what Megan’s legal team described as “bad faith” conduct.

Lanez is currently incarcerated in California, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was formally served with the order but never responded by the April 30 deadline.

Megan’s lawyers noted that no hearing has been scheduled yet and have now filed a formal notice to move the process forward. They are asking the court to force Tory Lanez to cover all legal fees related to the deposition and to appoint a special master—at Lanez’s expense—to oversee any future testimony.

If that’s not granted, they’ve requested a hearing as soon as possible.

The deposition, conducted via Zoom from prison, was part of Megan’s $10 million defamation case against YouTuber Milagro Gramz.

The lawsuit accuses Gramz of spreading false claims about Megan’s mental health, honesty under oath and alleged substance abuse, allegedly in coordination with Lanez and his father.

During the deposition, Tory Lanez repeatedly interrupted proceedings, mocked the process and insulted Megan’s attorney, Mari Henderson.

At one point, he said, “Your hair is distracting me. There’s a reason for what I am asking. Your hair is distracting me.” He also added, “She should have waited to wait for that hair dye. It is the wrong blonde.”

He challenged Henderson’s authority to question him and made sarcastic remarks about basic legal terms. When asked to define “meet,” Lanez launched into a tangent: “Meat could be a hot dog; meat could be a steak.”

The deposition was cut short after about an hour due to his refusal to cooperate.

Just weeks after the failed deposition, Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times inside the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The May 12 attack left him with collapsed lungs and multiple injuries to his back, torso, head and face. He has since recovered enough to breathe without assistance.

The court has yet to schedule a hearing on the contempt motion.