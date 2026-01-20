Miami Club Fires Staff After Incels Invade & Play Kanye’s Ode To Hitler

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A South Beach nightclub fired three employees for letting right-wing influencers turn their venue into a Nazi celebration by playing a controversial song by Kanye West.

Vendome nightclub became ground zero for outrage when a video surfaced showing Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, and other controversial personalities partying to Kanye West‘s banned track Heil Hitler during Saturday night’s bottle service.

Mayor Steven Meiner didn’t hold back his disgust. The Orthodox Jewish mayor called the influencers “sick, demented people” and demanded answers about how they gained access to the club.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions,” Meiner said in a statement. “Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime murdered six million Jewish people with a mission to exterminate the entire Jewish nation.”

The footage shows the group arriving at Vendome while blasting the Kanye antisemitic anthem. Inside the club, several influencers made Nazi salutes and chanted along to lyrics that include “All my n##### Nazis, n####, heil Hitler” over orchestral production.

Kanye West released the controversial track in May 2025. The song samples a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech and has been banned by major streaming platforms worldwide. Germany blocked the track entirely under laws prohibiting Nazi symbolism.

Meiner revealed that other Miami Beach club operators told him they actively ban these influencers from their venues. He questioned how Vendome allowed them entry and why the staff played the requested song.

Club plays HH by Ye while Nick Fuentes, Tate, Sneako, Clavicular, and Myron sing and throw salutes.



The culture is changing 💀 pic.twitter.com/0tTTBksZte — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) January 18, 2026

“What I also found disturbing is I spoke to a lot of other club operators today, and they told me they know these influencers try to get into clubs,” Meiner explained. “They ban them. They do not allow them in their club. How did they get in here and seemingly be welcomed into the club?”

The incident appeared orchestrated rather than accidental. DJ Vybz was working the booth when the song played during what the club calls a “bottle parade” moment.

Vendome issued an apology Sunday night, acknowledging the “deeply offensive and unacceptable” video. The club stated it does not condone antisemitism, hate speech or prejudice of any kind.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendome and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub posted on Instagram. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

By Monday afternoon, the business announced concrete disciplinary steps. Vendome fired three employees involved in the incident, implemented updated security procedures, and permanently banned all influencers seen in the videos from the venue.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation issued a sharp condemnation of the incident. The Holocaust education organization called it “a deliberate act of hate” and warned about the normalization of extremist ideology.

“This was not accidental. It was not ironic. It was not misunderstood. It was the deliberate performance of hatred,” the Foundation stated. “Video footage of this spectacle is not merely offensive. It is a chilling reminder of how extremist ideology is being repackaged as entertainment and social currency in 2026.”

StopAntisemitism, a Jewish advocacy group, also blasted the venue on social media. The organization called the influencers “modern day Nazis” and criticized Vendome for not only permitting their entry but also playing the requested song.

The Tate brothers attempted to distance themselves from the controversy through their lawyer, Joseph McBride. He blamed the venue for playing the song and claimed his clients condemn antisemitism.

“If anyone wants to be angry, that anger belongs with the people who chose to play it and the people who chose to sing it,” McBride said in a statement. “Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate condemn antisemitism and any glorification of Adolf Hitler.”

However, Sneako and Fuentes showed no remorse. In a 15-second video posted Monday night, they made crude jokes about the incident without apologizing for their actions.

“We’re just a couple n##### hanging out,” Sneako said. “N##### going hard as f###. Society can’t handle it,” Fuentes added.