MLB To Present First Latin Music ‘Verzuz’ During All-Star Weekend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland once again team up with a professional sports organization.

Verzuz partnered with Major League Baseball for a special MLB All-Star Weekend collaboration. The “Midsummer Classic” musical accompaniment takes place in Los Angeles, California on July 16-19.

The upcoming event – branded “A Salute to Latin Music Producers” – will be the first Latin music Verzuz. Latin Grammy nominee DJ Nelson and Latin Billboard Award winner Luny Tunes will run through their respective catalogs.

In addition, T-Mobile will provide fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content with the first-ever Verzuz drone cam. The showcase will stream on Verzuz TV, Triller, FITE, MLB.com, and MLB.tv.

Previously, Verzuz focused mostly on Hip Hop and R&B acts going hit-for-hit. The most recent episode featured the über-viral Omarion vs Mario which also featured Bobby V & Ray J vs Sammie & Pleasure P.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started Verzuz during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The company continued to grow over the last two years. Omarion vs Mario drew over 5 million viewers last month.

Other notable Verzuz matchups include Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, and Brandy vs. Monica. In January 2021, Verzuz teamed up with the NFL for a 4-day special event titled, “The NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz.”