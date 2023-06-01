Mozzy Drops New Single “10 Percent” After Early Release In Federal Gun Case 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mozzy is getting back to it, dropping a new single and music video for “10 Percent” after serving ten months behind bars for gun possession.

Mozzy is a free man again, and he’s celebrating with a new single and music video.

The CMG artist was expected to be released in July after serving a one-year-sentence for federal gun charges. However, a few weeks ago, reports emerged that Mozzy was released from USP Atwater Prison on May 4 after ten months behind bars.

After laying low for a few weeks, Mozzy came back with a bang, on Wednesday (May 31). He surprised fans with some new music, taking to Instagram to announce his return while thanking fans for their support.

“Let’s get back to this gangsta s###!!!” Mozzy penned in the caption. “Appreciate the unwavering love and support!!!! OUT NOW!!!”

The Sacramento, California native also dropped off the visuals for his new single. The video features cameos from fellow Cali rappers, including YG, MBNel, and $tupid Young.

Watch the “10 Percent” video below and stream the new single at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, Mozzy’s label boss Yo Gotti welcomed him home while teasing a “CMG Summer.”

“Turn The Streets Uppppp!!!!! #CMGSummer 🔥🔥🔥” Yo Gotti wrote announcing the latest CMG releases. Alongside Mozzy’s “10 Percent,” Gotti shouted out new singles from GloRilla’s (Lick Or Sum), and Est Gee (Turn The Streets Up).

He also touted the arrival of Moneybagg Yo’s highly-anticipated album Hard To Love, due later this week (Jun. 2). The project was due at the end of May, but the Memphis-bred rapper pushed it back to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s latest offering.