NBA YoungBoy Becomes Father Of 13 As Wife Jazlyn Delivers Baby Girl

NBA YoungBoy welcomed his 13th child with wife Jazlyn Mychelle on February 22, 2026, sharing heartwarming delivery room footage.

NBA YoungBoy welcomed his 13th child on February 22, 2026, as wife Jazlyn Mychelle delivered their third baby together in what the rapper called a “gangsta” moment.

The Louisiana artist posted delivery-room footage on Instagram, showing Jazlyn looking “relieved” after giving birth to their daughter, marking another milestone for the couple, who married in early 2023.

Jazlyn Mychelle, who first connected with YoungBoy in 2020, has become his most consistent partner through legal battles and career highs.

The social media influencer already shares daughter Love Alice and son Klemenza Tru with the 26-year-old rapper, creating a tight family unit that relocated to Utah during his house arrest period.

The pregnancy journey wasn’t without complications, particularly when rumors surfaced about Yaya Mayweather potentially expecting another child with YoungBoy at the same time.

Social media speculation reached fever pitch in mid-2025 when fans noticed Mayweather’s changed appearance and upgraded jewelry, sparking widespread discussion of multiple simultaneous pregnancies.

However, those rumors proved unfounded as Jazlyn’s pregnancy progressed smoothly through 2025 and early 2026.

The couple celebrated with an elaborate gender reveal party at their Utah home in October 2025, where pink fireworks confirmed they were expecting a daughter.

Jazlyn documented her pregnancy journey through maternity shoots and social media updates, with YoungBoy remaining supportive throughout.

“Today is the day of my maternity shoot, official maternity shoot, so excited,” Jazlyn said in her YouTube vlog documenting the professional photo session. “This is such a cool experience, y’all, this is my first time because I did not do pictures with Love and Klemenza, but we’re about to get started.”

The birth comes during a transformative period for YoungBoy, who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in May 2025, clearing federal gun charges that had restricted his movements.

That legal victory enabled his successful MASA tour, which has already generated $28.5 million from 17 shows while allowing him to be present for his growing family.

YoungBoy subtly referenced the pregnancy on his album Make America Slime Again, rapping “Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap” on the track “If You Need Me.” The line confirmed what fans had suspected after Jazlyn’s baby bump became visible during recent public appearances.

Despite managing 13 children with multiple women, YoungBoy reportedly dedicates nearly 80 percent of his income to family expenses, ensuring all his children receive financial support.

Congratulations to NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle on welcoming their beautiful daughter and expanding their loving family to five members.