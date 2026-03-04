NBA YoungBoy Deletes Social Media Accounts After Going Nuclear On His Own Son

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy sparked massive controversy when he posted an explosive tweet attacking his own son during a heated social media exchange.

NBA YoungBoy exploded on social media with a devastating comment about his own son during a brutal Twitter war with baby mama Arcola.

The Louisiana rapper crossed every line when he tweeted “Girl f### yo baby!” about his child Kaell during their public co-parenting meltdown.

The 25-year-old father of 13 children launched into attack mode after Arcola responded to criticism about his parenting.

She fired back at a fan who called out his behavior, writing “ahahahaaa this the one and not the 2.” The comment set off a chain reaction that exposed the toxic dynamics between the former couple.

Arcola didn’t back down from the rapper’s nuclear response.

She accused him and his wife, Jazlyn, of endangering their son, tweeting “I know it’s f### my baby, it’s been f### my baby when you let his finger get burned and yo lying wife ass said he got bit by a ‘dog’ f### you and everything you stand for b####, you gone rot in hell too.”

You don’t even love yourself b####! I know it’s f### my baby, it’s been f### my baby when you let his finger get burned and yo lying ass wife said he got bit bye a “dog” f### you and everything you stand for b####, you gone rot in hell too. pic.twitter.com/mDSe2uxLEB — Misandry💅🏽 (@arcolaaa) March 2, 2026

The Baton Rouge native recently welcomed another child with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, bringing his total to 13.

His expanding family has created ongoing drama with several baby mothers who’ve publicly called him out for neglecting his parental duties.

YoungBoy attempted damage control later, tweeting, “Just want him to have a relationship with his father it’s not right. Yeah I know b#### after you turned him into a payment you would try to play like that foh.”

I took care of KAELL BY MYSELF AND YOU KNOW THIS BE FR MY N####. WHEN I DID ASK FOR STUFF IT WAS THE BARE MINIMUM AND YOU COULDNT EVEN DO THAT. I LOST ALL RESPECT FOR YOU WHEN YOU LET THAT B#### HIT ME WITH WHATEVER YOU WANNA CALL IT AND OUR CHILD WAS IN MY HANDS. I WOULDA… — Misandry💅🏽 (@arcolaaa) March 2, 2026

But Arcola shut down his claims about child support, responding, “If I was using my son as a payment I would’ve been put you on child support the day he came out my p####. I gave you 3 years and you still couldn’t do it.”

The rapper’s mother, Sherhonda, jumped into the chaos to defend her son. She posted a video message stating, “I’m gonna ride for my m############ children regardless. I know what I know. Everybody around me know what the f### they know.”

She made it clear that all her grandchildren are welcome at her house, despite the ongoing drama.

YoungBoy’s pattern of public disputes with baby mothers has become a recurring theme.

Earlier this year, Starr Deja’nee called him out on social media, tweeting, “Be in your kids face the way you be in them hoes faces!!! Kentrell you a low down dirty dog nasty b####.”

NBA YoungBoy has since deactivated his X and Instagram accounts.