Nicki Minaj Posts Mysterious 2026 Album Tease

Nicki Minaj returned to social media with a cryptic post teasing a release date that’s widely believed to mark her next album drop.

Nicki Minaj broke her social media silence early Wednesday (September 25) with a cryptic midnight post and a date that has the Hip-Hop world buzzing—”3.27.26″.

The @nickiminaj tweet, which included only the numbers and a CD emoji, quickly ignited speculation across her 27.9 million followers on X. Within an hour, the post had crossed 1 million views and surged past 6 million by morning.

Though she didn’t confirm the nature of the release, industry insiders are treating it as the official announcement of her sixth studio album.

The date lines up with earlier hints the rapper dropped in late 2024, when she teased that both a tour and a new body of work were in the pipeline for late 2025 or early 2026.

If confirmed, this would be her first full-length project since Pink Friday 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in December 2023.

That album marked a major return for Nicki Minaj after a five-year break from studio releases. It moved 228,000 units in its first week, making it the highest first-week sales for a female rap album in four years.

Pink Friday 2 also gave her the most No. 1 albums of any female rapper to date.

The 22-track project featured heavyweight collaborations with Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Future, with 14 songs landing on the Billboard Hot 100.

Minaj’s latest post ends a month-long digital hiatus that had her Barbz speculating about her next move. She hadn’t posted since late August, prompting theories ranging from retirement to a surprise drop.

The upcoming project will serve as a follow-up to Pink Friday 2, itself a sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday. No details have been released yet about collaborators, tracklist or lead singles.