Offset Pays Off $1.5M Tax Debt Despite Claims He’s Broke

Offset paid off $1.5M in tax debt despite claims he’s broke, while recent casino sightings raise questions about his true financial status.

Offset recently dropped $1.5 million to settle his federal tax debt with Uncle Sam. The move comes despite widespread claims that the former Migos rapper is financially struggling amid his divorce from Cardi B.

According to Us Weekly, the Internal Revenue Service released a lien on December 26, 2025, confirming that Offset paid off the $1,575,266.73 he owed for the 2022 tax year.

The original lien was filed back in April 2024, meaning the debt sat unpaid for nearly two years.

But here’s where things get interesting. Multiple sources have painted Offset as broke and desperate for cash. Yet somehow he managed to come up with seven figures to satisfy the IRS.

The payment raises serious questions about Offset’s actual financial situation. If he’s truly struggling financially, as people claim, where did $1.5 million suddenly come from?

Cardi B herself fueled the broke narrative during a September 2025 social media rant. She claimed Offset was holding up their divorce because he wanted her to pay his taxes.

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” Cardi said during an X Spaces chat. “The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes.”

She continued: “I’m not gonna live my life because on a contract I’m practically still married because somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

Yet Offset seems to have found the money without Cardi’s help. The timing suggests he had access to significant funds all along.

The plot thickens when you look at Offset’s recent activities. Social media footage from January 12 showed him at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida with Bobby Shmurda. He was wearing a Hard Rock hoodie while playing slot machines for extended periods.

The casino visit sparked fresh debate about his gambling habits. Multiple people have accused Offset of owing them money from casino-related loans.

Influencer Celina Powell claims Offset owes her $15,000 from a gambling loan. She says he contacted her at a casino, asking for cash, then refused to pay her back.

“He was asking random people for cash app transfers,” Powell alleged on Instagram to her three million followers.

Lil Tjay made the same accusations during a January 2025 Twitch stream. The Bronx rapper said he encountered Offset at a casino, looking “panicked” and asking people for money.

“He was popped, he was panicking,” Lil Tjay said, describing Offset as “broke” with a gambling addiction.

Tjay claims he gave Offset $5,000 initially, then another $5,000 later. He says Offset immediately took the borrowed money to the casino floor to gamble more.

These gambling allegations paint a picture of someone desperate for cash to feed an addiction. Yet Offset somehow scraped together $1.5 million for the IRS.

The contradiction doesn’t add up. Either Offset has been hiding significant assets, or he has recently found a major source of income, or Cardi paid the bill.

Offset still faces additional tax problems despite the recent payment. He owes another $486,426.35 to the IRS for 2023 taxes. The Georgia Department of Revenue also filed a $292,000 lien for 2021 taxes that remains unpaid.

The total outstanding debt comes to $778,426 across federal and state agencies.

Meanwhile, his divorce battle with Cardi continues to drag on and Offset faces a February 2026 court hearing related to a separate $232,000 judgment from an alleged assault case in Florida.