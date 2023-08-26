R. Kelly Victims Awarded $10.5M After Receiving Threats Regarding Participation In “Surviving” Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Experts wonder if the victims will receive any money from the Grammy winner.

More justice is on the way for victims involved in disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly’s multi-generational abuse. The most recent ruling explains how he used his fame, wealth and power to stop them from telling their truths.

According to TMZ, six of the victims are set to receive approximately $10.5 million from the “Step In the Name of Love” singer and his ex-manager, Donnell Russell. The ruling against Kelly and Russell entails compensation ranging from $1.1 million to $2.25 million for each of the six women.

The women sued both Kelly and Russell after the two devised a plan to stop a New York City screening of the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” in December 2018 by implementing an intimidating campaign.

Their goons allegedly threatened not just the victims who participated in the documentary but also producers and A&E/Lifetime employees.

R. Kelly

Many associated with the screening said Kelly’s goons called producers on the night of the NYC screening and said someone was coming to the screening “to shoot up the place.”

The victims say the incident triggered past trauma, leading to PTSD and panic attacks. The issue now is whether they’ll receive money connected to this lawsuit.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, R. Kelly is broke and the money received from his music sales, performance or radio spins will all go to various victims and a $3.5 million debt he owes to the Chicago studio shown in the documentary.

In fact, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to make Sony Music and Universal Music Publishing Group give the money directly to the victims, particularly the $504,289 he owes in victim restitution and fines.

One victim, Heather Williams, is owed $4 million after winning in a civil case against the recording artist. Earlier this year, a court ruling revealed R. Kelly had $1,544,333 in his Sony royalty account in 2020. But this was well before all hell broke out (or was revealed in criminal court cases).

Kelly used to have a net worth exceeding $100 million from writing and producing chart-topping tracks for icons such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion.

In 2022, he has less than $28,000 in his prison account and has been mandated to make a $140,000 payment as part of his sentence.

In 2021, R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York and later received a 30-year prison term. He got another year in prison for child pornography and enticing minors in Chicago.