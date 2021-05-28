Rapper Sues Juice Wrld Over Stolen Song Allegations

A rapper has come forward to claim Juice Wrld jacked to make the song “Scared Of Love,” And now he wants to get paid.

Juice Wrld’s estate is going to have to battle another legal lawsuit over one of the rapper’s#### songs.

A rapper who goes by the name of Ghost Loft, claims Juice Wrld illegally sampled a portion of his song to make the record “Scared Of Love.”

According to documents obtained by TMZ.com, Ghost Loft says he made a record called “So High” in 2013.

Ghost Loft says Juice Wrld used 16 bars of his beat on “Scared Of Love,” which was included on his album Goodbye & Good Riddance,” which hit stores in 2018.

Ghost Loft says the track’s co-producer Mitch Mula has acknowledged he used a portion of “So High,” to create “Scared Of Love,” but he was never credited – or paid.

In addition to Juice Wrld’s estate, the late rap star’s mother Carmella Wallace is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

This is not the first time Juice Wrld has been accused of swiping someone else’s song, and then being sued for it.

In October of 2019, the rapper, born Jarad Higgins was hit with a $15 million lawsuit filed by the now-defunct, pop-punk band Yellowcard.

Yellowcard insisted Juice WRLD’s big hit “Lucid Dreams” borrowed “melodic elements” of their song “Holly Wood Died” without permission.

Tragically, Juice Wrld” died of an alleged drug overdose in December of 2019 at Midway Airport in Chicago.

Shortly after his death, in July of 2020, Yellowcard decided to dismiss the lawsuit, although they may still file a complaint in the future.