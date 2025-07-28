Rappin’ 4Tay Gives Back To Students While Fighting Rare Form Of Cancer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rappin’ 4Tay continues to inspire Bay Area youth with his story of perseverance while undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

Rappin’ 4Tay brought his message of resilience and redemption to Oakland’s Vertical Skills Outreach boxing gym, where he addressed a group of students participating in a boxing program designed to keep youth away from violence and on a positive path.

The San Francisco rap legend is fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow. Despite the diagnosis, he remains active in the community, speaking at youth programs and sharing his personal journey.

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations in my life. And I feel like, if I could, you know, plant a seed, and watch it blossom, that means a whole lot to me. Especially seeing youth off the streets, and you know, doing something constructive and productive with their lives,” he said, according to KVIA ABC 7.

Multiple myeloma is a rare cancer, accounting for about 1.8% of all new cancer diagnoses, according to the National Cancer Institute. It affects Black Americans at nearly twice the rate of white Americans and is more common in older men.

Despite the physical toll of treatment, the rapper continues to show up for his community and encourages local students to stay focused and finish school—all while undergoing treatment for a rare blood cancer.

He was thankful for the outpouring of support he had received since being diagnosed with the disease in March of 2024.

“I’m just swinging, swinging, you know. I just want to say one love to all the individuals and family members and all the people praying for me and got my back. I appreciate it. I feel all the prayers. Thanks for all the support, etc.,” he told the crowd.

His memoir, I’ll Be Around, is currently available and offers a deeper look into his life, career and ongoing battle with cancer.