Ray J’s Mom Sonja Norwood Confirms Singer’s Serious Heart Problems & Shortened Life Span

Ray J received devastating news from doctors after what started as a routine hospital visit turned into a life-threatening medical emergency.

Sonja Norwood, mother of the singer and Brandy, opened up about her son’s serious heart condition in an emotional video update that revealed the terrifying reality behind his recent health crisis.

The medical scare began on January 6, 2026, when Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas for what everyone initially believed was pneumonia. The 44-year-old entertainer had battled the same respiratory infection just months earlier in November, making the recurrence seem manageable.

Ray J reassured his worried mother during their phone conversation, telling her, “Mom, it’s probably nothing. It’s just probably remnants from the old pneumonia because maybe I didn’t take all of my medicine and it’s just it’s back.”

When Sonja expressed concern about traveling from Los Angeles to see him, Ray J remained optimistic about his condition.

He told his mother, “No, just wait and they’re probably going to give me a test, give me some antibiotics, and then I’ll probably come home.”

However, the situation quickly deteriorated when doctors decided to keep him overnight for additional testing and observation. Sonja and her husband immediately flew to Las Vegas after learning Ray J wouldn’t be released as expected.

They found the singer in the emergency room, experiencing severe chest pain, barely able to move and wrapped in a hoodie because he felt cold.

The medical team conducted extensive testing, including liver function tests, before performing an angiogram that revealed the shocking truth about his condition.

The angiogram results delivered devastating news that changed everything for the Norwood family.

Sonja explained that doctors discovered Ray J’s heart was functioning at dangerously low levels, with “blood was pumping 15 to 20% blood flow was 15 to 20% to his heart.”

The medical team diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, a serious heart disease that weakens the heart muscle’s ability to pump blood effectively. The gravity of the diagnosis became clear when Sonja recalled the doctors’ repeated warnings about the severity of his condition.

Medical experts explain that cardiomyopathy can develop from various factors, including stress, infections, and underlying health conditions.

Ray J’s recent legal troubles and mounting financial pressure may have contributed to the development of his heart condition, as chronic stress can significantly impact cardiovascular health.

However, Ray admitted that taking massive amounts of pills, liquor and other hard drugs was the cause of his heart problems.

The diagnosis explains why Ray J has been performing while wearing a heart monitor during recent appearances and could possibly be why blood was streaming from his eyes as he performed.