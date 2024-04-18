Rick Ross Calls Drake Publishing Conspiracy Theory “Minions’ Opinions”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross partnered with the music company Gamma. Joe Budden and fans think Drake has an ownership stake in Gamma.

Rick Ross denied a conspiracy theory claiming Drake owned a percentage of Rozay’s publishing on Thursday (April 18). Fans wildly suggested Ross, Kendrick Lamar and others dissed Drake partly due to the Canadian artist securing a portion of their publishing.

“BIG cap,” Ross wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Minion’s opinions.”

The conspiracy theory spiraled out of control from comments made by Joe Budden, who believed Drake co-owned former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson’s company Gamma. Ross and his Maybach Music Group partnered with Gamma in 2023.

Theory – Why Drake may own a % of Kendrick’s & other artist’s publishing: (THREAD)



Fans have started speculating & are trying to put the pieces together… pic.twitter.com/R4F0CgBFSb — ALMIGHTEE (@realalmightee) April 17, 2024

Ross was one of several artists who started feuding with Drake over the past month. The rap war began when Future and Metro Boomin released their album We Don’t Trust You in March. Future took shots at Drake on the album, but Kendrick Lamar sent the most shockwaves when he dissed Drizzy on the song “Like That.”

Future and Metro continued to attack Drake with the follow-up album We Still Don’t Trust You. The project featured A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd joining the battle against Drake.

Ross sided with Future and Metro despite past collaborations with Drake. The decision resulted in Drake dissing Ross and others on the song “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50).” Ross responded with the diss track “Champagne Moments.”

“You ain’t never want to be a n#### anyway, n####,” Ross said in the outro. “That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n####. I unfollowed you, n####, ’cause you sent the m############ cease-and-desist to French Montana, n####.You sent the police, n####, hatin’ on my dog project/That wasn’t the same white boy that I seen, n####, when we were makin’ them early records, n####.”

He added, “I know you got your Dockers on with no underwear, white boy. Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That’s why you wearing that funny s### at your show, you can’t hide it, n####.”

Listen to “Champagne Moments” below.