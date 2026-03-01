Rick Ross Daughter Breaks Silence After Lil Poppa’s Tragic Passing

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Toie Roberts honored her late partner Lil Poppa with an emotional TikTok tribute featuring intimate family moments with their son.

Toie Roberts posted a moving TikTok tribute to her late partner Lil Poppa just days after his death was ruled a suicide.

The 22-year-old daughter of Rick Ross shared intimate family moments with the Jacksonville rapper and their two-year-old son, Kofi J’nar.

The one-minute video montage shows private clips of Lil Poppa playing with their child and spending time together as a family. Roberts captioned the post “till forever ends & that’s NEVER! so don’t give uppppppppppp on us…” with heart emojis.

Lil Poppa died on February 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the 25-year-old CMG artist’s death was ruled a suicide.

Roberts runs Ashanti Beauty and has been raising their son since Lil Poppa’s passing. The couple’s relationship began when she was 19 and he was already making waves in the Hip-Hop scene with hits like “Love & War” and “Purple Hearts.”

The rapper had just released his single “Out Of Town Bae” before his death. He was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had over 247 million Spotify streams throughout his career.

Rick Ross has not publicly commented on his daughter’s tribute or his grandson’s father’s death.