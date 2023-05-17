Rick Ross Defies Local Authorities, Proceeds With Car Show In Boss Move

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross’ lawyer threatened to take legal action against county officials after they denied the rapper a permit for his car show.

Rick Ross moved forward with his upcoming car show despite pushback from officials in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The rapper’s lawyer Leron E. Rogers declared the show will go on after Rick Ross was denied a permit for the event. The attorney dismissed the need for a permit.

“There’s no reason to stop the event,” Rogers told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is not approval of the event. This is whether we get a permit or not. And so there’s a consequence for not getting a permit. It’s a $1,000 fine … It’s not going to stop the show.”

Rick Ross will host his car show at his Fayetteville estate on June 3. His lawyer threatened to sue Fayette County for denying the permit, claiming the denial might affect attendance for the show.

“We hope to avoid that, but we would be entitled to and be seeking damages for all the expenses that we’ve incurred and lost profits that we would incur as a result of the county’s actions,” Rogers said. “Such legal actions can still be avoided if the denial is reversed and a directive is issued to county staff to approve the conditional use permit for the event.”

Rick Ross announced plans to run for mayor of Fayetteville in response to the permit denial. He claimed he would “clean some people out” if elected.