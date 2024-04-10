Rihanna Admits Fashionable A$AP Rocky Upstages Her: “I Look Like His Assistant” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna confessed to feeling “bummy” next to her partner A$AP Rocky who upstages her with his high-fashion choices.

Rihanna may be a global fashion icon with a multi-billion-dollar brand to match, but she still gets upstaged by her more stylish partner A$AP Rocky.

The mother of two opened up about her relationship with the rapper in a cover story for Interview Magazine. She told the publication’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, and her former stylist that she feels like the “bummy” one in the couple.

“Isn’t he the best?” Rihanna remarked when Ottenberg and her former stylist complimented her earrings, a gift from Rocky. “I be feeling bummy as s### next to this man. I feel like, g######, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, “Why you got to do that to me?”

However, Rihanna says there’s no competition between them. Instead, she injects her sense of style into their two young sons and makes practical choices for herself.

“I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, “What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?” she explained. “What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?” Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

Rihanna recently admitted her fashion choices led to her inadvertently revealing her pregnancy with son Riot during her Halftime Show performance. She intended to wear a jumpsuit to hide her growing baby bump. However, the zipper wouldn’t faster over her belly, leading to her iconic reveal.

Rihanna and Rocky share two sons. The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in 2022, while Riot was born the following year. The singer told the outlet that she wants at least one more child.