Rihanna Releases “Born Again” From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Barbadian billionaire #Rihanna presents another new track.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in American theaters today (November 11). Global superstar Rihanna contributed music to the Ryan Coogler-directed movie.

Rihanna released her comeback single “Lift Me Up” on October 28. The Barbadian billionaire is now back with another new track titled “Born Again.”

An official visualizer for Rihanna’s “Born Again” hit YouTube on November 11. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever composer Ludwig Göransson and R&B veteran Terius “The-Dream” Nash produced the track.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song became Rihanna’s first Top 10 entry on the Hot 100 since her featured performance on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” in 2017.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By also hosts tracks by Tems, Future, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and other international acts. Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson oversaw the project.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said Göransson. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Angela Bassett. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music from and Inspired By came out on November 4 via Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.