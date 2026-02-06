Second Suspect Busted For Killing NBA YoungBoy Collaborator Billy Resio

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tony Lamont Scott II was arrested for killing Durham rapper Billy Resio in a January drive-by shooting that also injured a female passenger.

Durham cops arrested a second person for killing rapper Billy Resio in a drive-by shooting.

Tony Lamont Scott II was busted on Tuesday on murder charges. The 25-year-old faces the same charges as Aryahna Kiara Mangum, who was arrested last month. Both suspects are charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Court records show they planned the attack together.

Billy Resio was driving his 2024 Chevrolet Malibu on January 4 when the shooters pulled up. They fired multiple shots into his car with a 9mm handgun. The Durham rapper died from a gunshot wound to the neck. A woman riding with him got shot in the head but survived the attack.

Mangum was arrested on January 22 and remains in jail without bail. Scott made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Billy Resio had just signed with Rich Nation Entertainment and dropped a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy called “Labeled Me Top Shotta.” The track was getting radio play and streaming numbers before his death.

“He was just a natural, like he was born to do it,” Rich Nation CEO Michael Mitchell told WRAL News. “Wish I could have saved him because we had talked about him moving out of Durham and coming down here to Miami.”

Billy Resio was 30 years old when he died.

RIP.