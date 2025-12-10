Sheriff Reveals Shocking Details: Over 50 Rounds Fired In Stockton Birthday Party Massacre

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stockton Sheriff Patrick Withrow revealed masked gunmen fired at least 50 rounds from five firearms during a birthday party.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow revealed the true scale of violence that terrorized a child’s birthday party in Stockton during the November 29 massacre.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff revealed masked gunmen unleashed at least 50 rounds from five different firearms during the attack that killed four people and wounded 11 others. The sheriff’s disclosure came during a press conference where he warned the community that arrests could still be months away.

“This is going to take months to process all this, figure out who did this,” Withrow said.

Shell casings littered the banquet hall floor where a 2-year-old’s birthday cake was about to be cut when the gunfire erupted. The victims included three children – Maya Lupian, 8; Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8; and Amari Peterson, 14 – plus 21-year-old Susano Archuleta.

“At least 50 rounds” were fired during the attack, Withrow confirmed. “We’ve been able to determine that there were at least five different firearms that were fired at this birthday party, a birthday party that killed three innocent children and a young adult.”

The shooters wore all black with face coverings, making identification nearly impossible.

“The only information we’re getting so far from folks who were at the scene was that the people involved in this were dressed all in black and had face coverings, so all you could see was this,” Withrow said, gesturing around his eyes.

But the sheriff hinted that investigators have leads.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t know who they are or don’t believe we know who they are,” he said. “We just need to follow the evidence to prove who was there and who did this heinous act.”

Firearms were recovered from the banquet hall’s roof, though officials haven’t determined if they’re connected to the attack. Investigators are also trying to figure out where the shots came from and whether any party guests returned fire.

The attack has rocked Stockton’s Hip-Hop community. Rapper Fly Boy Doughy, who was at the party with MBNel, described the chaos from jail where he’s being held on parole violations.

“I just started to run after all the kids I saw fall and I started to carry them,” he said.

The investigation involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, ATF, U.S. Department of Justice and Stockton Police. Officials are processing more than 50 tips from the public.

Patrick Peterson, whose 14-year-old son Amari was killed, made an emotional plea for information.

“I hope that you do the right thing because at the end of the day, if you don’t do the right thing, it’s just going to keep happening,” he said.

Withrow confirmed that known gang members attended the birthday party but wouldn’t elaborate on potential motives. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi has called for federal assistance to combat gang violence following the shooting.

“It’s babies we’re talking about, children,” she said. “We’re talking about a cake being cut as bullets are ringing out.”