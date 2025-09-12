Smokey Robinson Lawsuit Fast-Tracked Over His Age

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson was denied his request to unmask four women accusing him of sexual assault as their $50 million lawsuit moves forward under pseudonyms.

Smokey Robinson lost a key courtroom battle in Los Angeles, where a judge ruled that four women accusing the Motown icon of sexual assault can move forward with their $50 million lawsuit while keeping their identities hidden.

The plaintiffs, all former housekeepers, will be allowed to proceed under pseudonyms despite Robinson’s push to force them to reveal their real names.

His legal team argued the women forfeited their right to anonymity when they appeared at a May press conference wearing masks and sunglasses.

Their attorneys said the women, all Latina, hesitated to come forward sooner due to fears of “reprisals” tied to their immigration status.

For now, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Brazile sided with the women, stating, “This early in the case, I don’t think their identities need to be revealed. Maybe later, but for now, you’re not harmed. You know who they are.”

Smokey Robinson, 85, has denied all allegations and responded with a $500 million countersuit accusing the women of defamation and elder abuse.

“Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,” Smokey Robinson’s lawyer Christopher Frost said.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 11, 2027. Judge Brazile prioritized the case due to Robinson’s age, noting that most civil trials are scheduled three years out.