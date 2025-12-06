Smokey Robinson’s Lawyer Says Motown Legend Victim Of “Vile” Conspiracy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson scored a legal win as a judge ordered his accusers to surrender their phones for evidence to keep them from deleting evidence.

Smokey Robinson gained a crucial courtroom advantage Friday when a Los Angeles judge ruled that his sexual assault accusers must turn over their cell phones within 10 days.

The news comes after Robinson’s lawyers made allegations that they were withholding evidence and ignoring legal requests.

“We are pleased with the Court’s ruling. Plaintiffs’ motives have been clear all along. File a vile and salacious complaint, and then bring these plaintiffs out a handful at a time so it looks like there are new and independent allegations, when the truth is that these people all worked together to contrive this lawsuit,” Smokey Robinson’s lawyer, Christopher Frost, told TMZ.

The ruling marks the first major development in a lawsuit that has grown steadily since May 2025, when four women accused the 85-year-old Motown singer of rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment while working in his home as housekeepers.

Two more individuals joined the case in November, including a male ex-employee who previously worked as Robinson’s car detailer.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, Robinson’s legal team argued the plaintiffs had failed to comply with discovery demands, particularly regarding phone records and potential digital evidence.

The judge approved the motion filed on Wednesday, setting a 10-day deadline for the accusers to hand over their devices for forensic review.

Robinson has firmly denied all allegations. When approached at Los Angeles International Airport in September, he said the accusations were “BS.”

His attorney has described the claims as “vile” and “false,” and accused the plaintiffs of attempting to extort money from the legendary performer.

The legal conflict escalated after Robinson filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against the original four accusers. Prosecutors also disclosed that Robinson had previously been investigated for a separate sexual assault claim in 2015, though no charges were filed.

Despite the legal turmoil, Robinson has maintained an active tour schedule.

He is slated to perform through the end of 2025, with shows booked at venues including the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park and Gila River Hotels & Casinos. He also recently announced a new album titled What The World Needs Now.

The court’s order to surrender the phones is the first major legal victory for Robinson since the lawsuit began. His legal team is expected to start examining the devices next week.