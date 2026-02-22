Stockton Benefit Concert Honors Mass Shooting Victims While Killers Remain Freeff

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stockton hosted a concert months after a mass shooting killed three children, while investigators have made no arrests

Stockton community leaders organized a benefit concert this week while investigators continue their search for suspects in a November mass shooting that claimed four lives, including three children.

The Stockton Stand Up benefit concert brought together local faith groups, community leaders and grieving families nearly three months after the November 29, 2025, attack that killed four people and injured 13 others at the Monkey Space event hall.

The concert comes as investigators face mounting criticism for their inability to make arrests despite releasing photos of suspect vehicles and offering a substantial reward.

As of February 22, 2026, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the targeted attack that investigators believe was aimed at rappers MBNel and Fly Boy Doughy, both of whom were present at NanoMB’s daughter’s birthday party when gunfire erupted.

Law enforcement agencies have increased the reward to $130,000 for information leading to arrests, yet the case remains unsolved nearly three months later.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office recovered two vehicles believed to be connected to the shooting and processed them for DNA evidence, but these efforts have not yielded arrests.

MBNel, the Filipino-American Hip-Hop artist from Stockton, released a statement expressing condolences while maintaining his distance from speculation about the attack.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” MBNel said. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss. There are no words that can make sense of this, and I do not want to add noise where there should be care. This is about the families, and no one else.”

The shooting claimed the lives of Maya Lupian, 8, Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8, Amari Peterson, 14, and Susano Archuleta, 21. Investigators determined that more than 50 rounds were fired from at least five different weapons during the attack.

A Christian Hip-Hop artist performed at the benefit concert and released a new song titled Stockton Stand Up, channeling his pain into purpose through music.