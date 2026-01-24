Stockton Mass Shooting Gets First Break With Video Evidence After Two Months

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stockton cops release first major evidence in birthday party mass shooting that killed 4, including 3 kids—$ 130K reward offered for tips.

Stockton cops finally caught their first real break in the birthday party mass shooting that’s haunted the city for over two months.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office dropped surveillance images Saturday showing two light-colored vehicles they believe carried the shooters who killed four people at a child’s birthday party on November 29th.

The surveillance pictures show two sedans that investigators believe transported the shooters to and from the scene. The vehicle images represent the first concrete evidence shared publicly since the shooting happened.

The release marks the first major development since the investigation started going nowhere fast.

“Detectives have been working diligently to identify and locate the suspects responsible,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media, asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles to come forward immediately.

The breakthrough comes after weeks of dead ends in a case that shook Stockton to its core. Gunmen fired at least 50 rounds from five different weapons into a 2-year-old’s birthday celebration at the Monkey Space event hall, killing three children and one adult while wounding 13 others.

The shooting targeted local rappers MBNel and Fly Boy Dougie, who were attending the party for rapper NanoMB’s daughter, according to multiple sources close to the investigation. MBNel broke his silence last month with a heartfelt Instagram statement mourning the victims.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” he wrote. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss.”

The rapper emphasized respect for the grieving families, adding: “This is about the families, and no one else. Out of respect, I am choosing to move quietly and intentionally. I will not be speaking on details or speculation.”

Fly Boy Dougie, real name Billy Williams, got arrested for parole violations after attending the party. The documented Flyboy gang member admitted to violating his parole in court and received 180 days in jail. Judge Katy Jacot revoked and reinstated his parole during a December hearing.

NanoMB, whose government name is Luciano Guerrero, faced even harsher consequences. The 22-year-old father who threw the birthday party for his daughter got denied bail after his arrest for parole violations.

Authorities identified him as an active member of both Asian Boyz and Muddy Boyz gangs. The party was supposed to celebrate Guerrero’s 2-year-old daughter’s birthday when multiple shooters opened fire just before 6 P.M.

The attack started inside the banquet hall and continued outside, according to Sheriff Patrick Withrow.

Victims killed included Maya Lupian, 8; Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8; Amari Peterson, 14; and Susano Archuleta, 21. Amari’s father, Patrick Peterson, described the horrific moment he found his son shot in the chest and tried giving him CPR.

“He had one bullet wound right above the heart,” Peterson told ABC affiliate KXTV. “It’s something that a father should never have to go through.”

The investigation stalled for weeks with no arrests or suspect descriptions released. Authorities described the shooting as a “targeted attack” but refused to discuss motives or provide details about the ongoing probe.

A massive $130,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests and prosecutions in the case. The reward money comes from multiple sources working together to solve the deadly shooting.