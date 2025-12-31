Stockton Mass Shooting Update: Reward Grows To $100K As Cops Fail To Make Arrests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MBNel was the target of the Stockton birthday party shooting that killed four people, and the reward money has hit $100K.

Cops still have no arrests one month after masked gunmen opened fire at a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Stockton. The reward money keeps growing while families bury their kids.

Four people died when at least 50 rounds were fired from five different guns on November 29. Three kids and one adult never made it home.

The shooting happened at a banquet hall and wasn’t random. Cops say it was gang-related.

MBNel, a Filipino-American rapper from Stockton, was reportedly the main target. He finally broke his silence three weeks after the shooting. He posted on Instagram to mourn the victims.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” MBNel wrote. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss. There are no words that can make sense of this, and I do not want to add noise where there should be care. This is about the families, and no one else.”

MBNel said he’s “moving quietly and intentionally” out of respect. “I will not be speaking on details or speculation. Rest in peace to the lives lost may their souls live on forever.”

The rapper is known for his 2020 album Born To Win and has been part of Stockton’s Hip-Hop scene for years. He was arrested in 2020 during a gang investigation, but continued making music.

Two other rappers were at the party that night. Fly Boy Dougy and NanoMB. Both were arrested on parole violations after the shooting.

Fly Boy Dougy spoke from jail about what he saw.

“I tried to help the kids,” he said in a jailhouse interview. He described chaos as gunfire erupted around children. “I didn’t see the shooters,” Dougy said. He feels cops wrongfully arrested him.

NanoMB, who hosted the birthday party for his child, remains locked up on parole violations. Neither rapper is considered a suspect in the shooting.

Both men are documented gang members who turned to rap music. Fly Boy Dougy performs as part of the Flyboy gang and has released several tracks. NanoMB also makes music but keeps a lower profile.

The shooting has torn apart families and cops have yet to make an arrest. They won’t say if they have suspects. No photos of the masked shooters have been released.

The reward money started small but keeps growing. Stockton Crime Stoppers now offers more than $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest.