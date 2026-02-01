Stockton Mom Forgives Son’s Killers After Mass Shooting As Reward Swells

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Julia Arista forgave her son’s killers at a Stockton prayer vigil, turning her pain into purpose after the November mass shooting tragedy.

Julia Arista stood before a crowd at Stockton’s Civic Center Monday night to remember her 21-year-old son, Susano Archuleta, who was gunned down two months ago. But her words weren’t filled with hate.

“I forgive them,” she said. “I genuinely forgive them.”

Arista lost her son in the November 29 mass shooting that rocked Stockton. Four people died that night. There were three children. Thirteen others got hurt when gunfire erupted at a 2-year-old’s birthday party.

The shooting happened just before 6 P.M. at the Monkey Space event hall. Families were about to cut the birthday cake when bullets started flying. More than 50 shell casings littered the scene and police say at least five different weapons were used.

Faith leaders organized the prayer vigil. They called for justice and healing. The event connected the Minnesota immigration raids with local violence in Stockton.

“An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” one preacher told the crowd. “Call your members of Congress. Tell them to vote no on funding for ICE.”

But Arista’s message cut deeper. She said her faith opened her heart to forgive her son’s killers.

“I don’t hate them,” she explained. “I don’t know their background. I don’t know if they were just scared or if the streets is the only love they ever had and they never had God’s love.”

The mother said she’s turning her pain into purpose. She wants to connect with other families who lost loved ones to violence. Her goal is to honor their children’s memories.

“We want to get together and speak with other mothers and other fathers and brothers,” Arista said. “Just honor their children.”

The shooting remains unsolved. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said it could take months to identify suspects. The only description authorities have is that the shooters wore all black with covered faces.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted. They know rappers MBNel, NanoMB and Flyboy Dougy attended the party, but haven’t confirmed if the documented gang members were the targets.

Last week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of two suspect vehicles. The images show a white sedan and a silver sedan. Officials are asking the public to help identify the cars.

So far, no arrests have been made despite the investigation involving multiple agencies. The FBI, ATF, Stockton Police Department, and Manteca Police Department are all working the case.

The reward money keeps growing. It started at $75,000 in December. The FBI offered $50,000. Crime Stoppers added $55,000. The ATF contributed $20,000 last week. The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation added $5,000.

Arista joined a new campaign called Stockton Stand Up. The group uses faith, music, and action to promote peace. They’re planning a benefit concert for February 21 at The Well.

“It’s time for Stockton to stand up and say enough is enough,” one organizer said. “We don’t fight in the flesh, but we fight in the spirit with prayer.”