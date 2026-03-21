Tasha K Uses Nicki Minaj Donation To Pay Down $4 Million Cardi B Debt

Tasha K just got a major co-sign from the Queen herself, and it’s helping her chip away at one of Hip-Hop’s most expensive legal tabs. Nicki Minaj dropped approximately $3,000 during a TikTok Live session on March 21, 2026, and Tasha K wasted no time expressing her gratitude for the unexpected blessing.

The money’s heading straight toward Tasha K’s GoFundMe campaign to tackle the $4 million defamation judgment she owes Cardi B from 2022. That’s a hefty bill, and Tasha K’s still sitting with approximately $3.5 million remaining on her plate. She’s got a court-approved payment plan locked in at $20,000 monthly, so every donation counts.

Tasha K posted: Thank you to the Queen @nickiminaj for the generous donation on TikTok today. God is good, all the time. Y’all, I got bills to pay, and this helps so much—thank you, Nicki, seriously, I appreciate you.

The support from Minaj is significant because it shows solidarity in a moment when Tasha K’s been grinding to meet her obligations. Per Baller Alert, the donation came during a live stream where fans were actively engaging with both personalities. It’s the kind of move that reminds people why the Winogang stays loyal to Tasha K—they’re not abandoning her just because she’s facing financial consequences.

What’s wild is that Tasha K’s already thinking ahead. She said she can’t wait to get back to dragging once this debt is settled. That’s the energy of someone who knows this is temporary, who’s treating the payment plan like a finish line rather than a life sentence.

The Winogang continues showing up for her too, which speaks volumes about the community she’s built. Between the monthly payments and donations like Minaj’s, Tasha K’s slowly working her way out of this hole. According to Billboard, the legal battle has been ongoing since Cardi B sued in 2019 over defamatory claims. It won’t happen overnight, but with supporters stepping up and her staying focused, she’s proving that even massive judgments don’t have to define your entire future.