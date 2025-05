Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

That Mexican OT shrugged off a bull attack at a Texas rodeo, turning it into promo for his new track with Lil Wayne.

That Mexican OT took a hit and kept it moving after getting rammed twice by a bull during a wild rodeo stunt at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, just days after dropping his new single “Baby Mad at Me” with Lil Wayne.

The 26-year-old Hip-Hop sensation was part of a promotional appearance tied to the track’s release when he entered the arena and got more than he bargained for on Sunday (May 11).

Video from the event shows him getting struck in the torso, thrown to the dirt, and then hit again as a bullfighter tried to step in.

Another clip shows That Mexican OT pulling off a gutsy move with the bull and a bullfighter before things went sideways.

The footage quickly spread online, with social media users cracking jokes at the rapper’s expense.

One person wrote, “First rapper to fight a bull, call Soulja boy,” while another added, “OT is f###### tank he wasn’t a bit fazed by that bull.” A third chimed in with a Texas-themed punchline: “B#### I’m from Texas, where we get hit by Bulls in Solar Plexus.”

That Mexican OT Shows Off His Bull Fight Battle Scars

Despite the rough encounter, That Mexican OT seemed unfazed. He posted a photo of a massive bruise on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Felt good.”

He even leaned into the chaos by tweaking his single’s artwork to read “Bull Mad at Me.”

The original track, “Baby Mad at Me,” dropped last week and features a guest verse and guitar solo from Lil Wayne.

Meanwhile, back in March, the rapper received a hometown honor in Bay City, Texas with the declaration of “That Mexican OT Day.”

Mayor Robert K. Nelson officially signed the proclamation, applauding That Mexican OT for his “exceptional talent,” rising prominence in the music industry, and his role in “putting Bay City on the map.”