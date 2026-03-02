EXCLUSIVE: TI, Sabrina Peterson Settlement Talks Break Down In Middle Of 50 Cent Beef

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

TI abandoned settlement negotiations with Sabrina Peterson in February 2026 while simultaneously battling 50 Cent.

TI refuses to back down from any conflict, whether it involves rappers or courtrooms, right now.

The Atlanta rapper walked away from settlement negotiations with Sabrina Peterson after talks broke down a few weeks ago.

Peterson filed a defamation lawsuit against TI in 2021, alleging that she damaged his reputation through social media posts and public statements.

The Peterson lawsuit centers around allegations that TI orchestrated a campaign to discredit her after she made public accusations about his conduct and personal life.

Court documents show Peterson seeks damages for lost business opportunities and emotional distress caused by TI’s alleged defamatory statements.

TI fired back with his own counterclaim, alleging Peterson made false accusations about him and his wife, Tiny.

TI’s legal team argues Peterson’s claims lack merit and that she initiated the public dispute through her own social media activity. Both sides and their lawyers engaged in a three-hour mediation session with a settlement officer acting as the referee.

The settlement conference did not result in a resolution, but the parties may return to the table at a later date to try to work things out again before the case heads to trial.

The failed settlement discussions took place while TI battled 50 Cent in an escalating Hip-Hop feud that began over a canceled Verzuz battle.

50 Cent originally agreed to face TI in the popular music competition series but pulled out at the last minute in late 2025.

The Queens rapper then began posting mocking content about TI’s career, his personal life and Tiny. TI responded to 50 Cent’s attacks with several Instagram posts defending his legacy and calling out 50’s business failures.

His sons, King Harris and Domani Harris, also jumped into the beef with their own social media responses and brutal diss tracks supporting their mother and father.

A federal judge will schedule the next pre-trial conference for the Peterson lawsuit within the next two weeks.

As for TI, he is focused on his new music. He just dropped an epic video for his new song “Let Em Know,” which was directed by Hype Williams.