Tiny Harris Praises Her Sons After 50 Cent Clash Intensified

Tiny Harris spoke out after stepping into a heated rap rivalry and made it clear where she believes the line should be drawn when family gets involved.

Tiny Harris addressed 50 Cent’s feud with T.I. on The Breakfast Club Thursday March 26 explaining why she stood firm after her family became part of the public dispute.

The Xscape singer did not hesitate when discussing how her sons King Harris and Domani Harris stepped into the drama. She described their actions as a “proud moment” and praised their musical responses to the controversy. Tiny specifically pointed to Domani’s track “Miss Jackson” which references 50 Cent and his late mother Sabrina Jackson as a strong showing from her son.

The situation however was not without complications inside the family.

Tiny admitted King reacted strongly to comments made about her and said his emotions sometimes pushed things too far online. She revealed she personally tried to intervene when the exchanges escalated into personal territory.

According to Tiny she contacted King directly and urged him to remove certain social media posts particularly after he mentioned 50 Cent’s estranged son Marquise Jackson. She said her son did not follow through with those requests.

King admitted to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that Tiny did not like some of the sharper disses towards 50 Cent.

“I mean, she… she didn’t like it. She didn’t like it at all. But I told her war is not pretty,” he said.

Despite the headlines and online chatter Tiny made it clear she was not personally shaken by being pulled into the dispute.

“I already knew it was coming. And it came. But I was expecting it. I don’t think anyone else was expecting it, but I was.

“I think he should have kept the beef with the man you were dealing with. Why are you bringing his woman into it? You’re dealing with a man, deal with the man, it ain’t got nothing to do with me. Like, who goes after the woman? That’s crazy. Regardless of what you thought, that’s crazy. You should be dealing with the man. That’s ya’ll beef right?”

The tension between 50 Cent and T.I. reportedly began as competitive talk about who would win in a hypothetical Verzuz battle. The tone shifted after 50 posted an unflattering image of Tiny on social media which intensified the conflict.

From there the situation expanded into diss records pointed commentary and online exchanges that involved family members from both sides. King and Domani each entered the conversation musically while 50 Cent continued to address the situation through social media posts and entertainment projects.

As of now 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Tiny’s latest remarks.