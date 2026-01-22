Toosii Syracuse Football May Be Unraveling & Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Syracuse coach Fran Brown admits rapper Toosii may not join the Orange football team after all, citing roster limits and uncertainty.

Syracuse football coach Fran Brown just threw some serious cold water on the Toosii hype train. The coach admitted Wednesday he’s not sure the 25-year-old rapper will actually suit up for the Orange next season.

Brown dropped the reality check during his ESPN Radio Syracuse appearance. The coach said Toosii is “still thinking about it” when it comes to walking on at Syracuse.

“He’s not going to come here and play ball,” Brown said bluntly. “I was going to allow him to walk on. I’m not sure if I’m supposed to talk about that or not.”

This hits different for sports fans who watched Toosii’s December commitment blow up social media. The Syracuse-born rapper announced his football dreams with all the fanfare of a five-star recruit.

His Instagram post got 744,000 likes from his 4.6 million followers. But here’s the thing about walk-ons in today’s college football landscape. Roster spots are precious. Brown made that crystal clear when he explained the numbers game.

“I’m not sure if that will happen because we’re getting more and more players on the football team,” Brown said. “I’ve got to evaluate it now. More and more players are coming who can play ball.”

The coach’s honesty cuts through all the hype around Toosii’s football journey. This isn’t about disrespecting the rapper’s dreams. It’s about the brutal reality of Division I athletics. Toosii never signed on Early National Signing Day back in December.

That was the first red flag for anyone paying attention. Walk-ons don’t sign letters of intent, but the absence still spoke volumes about where this was heading.

The numbers tell the story of why this might not work. Toosii stands 5’8 “and hasn’t played competitive football since JV in high school. He’d match the smallest player on last year’s Syracuse roster.

Brown acknowledged Toosii’s limited football background when he said the rapper wouldn’t be an impact player. The coach was willing to give him a shot because of his Syracuse roots and personal drive.

“I figured, why not do that? Why not give him a chance to come back and try to play football in a city where he was born and raised?” Brown said.

Toosii moved from Syracuse to North Carolina when he was 12. He built his music career there, dropping hits like “Favorite Song” and “Love Hurts” that earned him double-platinum status.

The rapper had been training since August, posting workout videos from football facilities across the country. He visited programs at Duke, Maryland and Sacramento State before announcing his Syracuse commitment.

Sacramento State reportedly offered him a scholarship opportunity. That program is desperate for attention as they push for FBS status after the NCAA rejected its waiver request last year.

The coach left the door slightly open by saying he’s still evaluating the situation. But his tone suggested Toosii’s chances are fading as more traditional recruits join the program.